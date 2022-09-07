US futures down after yet another negative close on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones falling on the eve of about 173 points (-0.5%), the S&P 500 falling 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite which lost 0.7%, reporting a seven-day bearish phase for the first time since 2016.

At 8.40 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones fall by 0.25%, those on the S&P 500 move back by 0.23%, those on the Nasdaq fall by 0.16%.

In general, equity markets are held back by yet another resurgence of the flare-up of US Treasury rates, with 10-year rates flying up to 3.353% in the last few hours, a record since June 16, when they hit 3.495%.

The two-year Treasury rate run, yesterday at 3.535%, remains special, however, below the record since 2007, of the last 15 years, tested last week at 3.55%.

At record levels since last June, the rates on 30-year and 5-year Treasuries have also risen in the last few hours to 3.484% and 3.334% respectively.

The yields of Treasuries, which rise in the face of the sell off of the same, price the specter of a more aggressive Fed on rates: a specter that was strengthened by the publication, yesterday, of the US data on ISM services, which stood in August at 56.9 points, better than the 55.5 points expected by the Dow Jones consensus.

Not only. Bets on a more hawkish Jerome Powell Fed on states have been stepped up by Richmond Fed Chairman Thomas Barkin who, in an interview, said he believes monetary tightens are meant to be faster than slow down the pace.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if all rates rose above 3.50% and stayed there throughout 2023,” Barkin said. The goal, he added, is for “real rates to turn positive” and for rates (on fed funds) to remain at certain levels until we are convinced that we have won the fight against inflation. ”

Barkin emphasized the release of US inflation as measured by the CPI consumer price index, which will be released next week, Tuesday 13 September.

That will be the data that will condition the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, whose strategy can be summed up in the words “raise and evaluate, raise and evaluate”.