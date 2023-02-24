On Wall Street, futures on the main US stock indexes are down significantly awaiting the numbers on US inflation.

At 13.40 Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones lost 190 points (-0.58%); S&P 500 futures fell 0.65% and Nasdaq futures fell nearly 0.90%.

Today’s market mover will be the publication of the Fed’s favorite parameter to monitor US inflation, ie the core PCE, which will take place at 2.30 pm Italian time.

Meanwhile, US Treasury rates are on the rise, with 10-year rates rising to 3.91% and 30-year rates rising to 3.90%.

The core PCE index will be released with the report on personal income and consumer spending, which analysts polled by Dow Jones expect to rise by 1.2% and 1.4% respectively in January. These are decidedly higher increases than those of the month of December, which had been equal to +0.2% for both data.

The greater solidity of the macro data could further fuel the fear of new monetary tightening, even more aggressive, by Jerome Powell’s Fed, aimed at further combating the growth of inflation.

Investors continue to focus their attention on the Fed minutes that were released the day before yesterday,

relating to the last FOMC meeting of 31 January-1 February, which ended with the announcement of a rise in US interest rates by 25 basis points, to a range between 4.5% and 4.75 %, record since October 2007.

From the minutes it emerged that the risks on inflation are still on the rise, both due to the consequences of the reopening of the Chinese economy and to the war in Ukraine, and that some exponents of the FOMC, in the last meeting, had expressed the desire to raise rates not by 25 basis points, but by 50 basis points.

Wall Street is about to end a negative session: the S&P 500 lost 1.64% since the beginning of the week up to yesterday, and is preparing to end the worst week since last December 16th.

The Dow Jones has lost nearly 1.99% this week, and is on track to conclude a fourth consecutive week of declines. The Nasdaq lost 1.67% and is poised to end the second week of the last three in the red.