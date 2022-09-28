Home Business Wall Street: futures down, Nasdaq -1%. Treasury yields flare up, after top 10 y in 14 years
Business

Wall Street: futures down, Nasdaq -1%. Treasury yields flare up, after top 10 y in 14 years

by admin

Wall Street restarts today in a context of strong sell-offs on the global equity and bond markets. The S&P 500 restarts today from the new low of the year tested on the eve.

At 13.35 Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones fell by almost 90 points (-0.26%), those on the Nasdaq Composite fell by about 1%, those on the S&P 500 lost 0.55%.

Yesterday, the S&P 500 slipped to an intraday low of 3,623.29 points, below the previous intraday low of 2022 that had been tested in mid-June and approached in the day before yesterday, equal to 3,636.

The list then closed down 0.21% to 3,647.29 points; the Dow Jones Industrial Average reported a decline of 125.82 points (-0.43%), to 29,134.99, eliminating a gain that had been almost 400 points in the previous hours. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, rose by 0.25% to 10,829.50 points.

Fed anxiety continues to exhaust US equities, and is confirmed by the continued hike in US Treasury rates.

In recent hours, the fear of more aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed by Jerome Powell, aimed at bringing the US inflation rate back to the 2% target, has caused 10-year US Treasury rates to jump to the 4% threshold. up to 4.019%, maximum value since 2008, or in 14 years.

However, after yet another flare-up, Treasury yields are turning around, piercing the 4% threshold and falling to 3.939%. Two-year US Treasury rates drop to 4.217%, retracing yesterday’s record of 4.351%, the highest since August 2007.

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S23+ high-definition renderings exposed

Smart # 1, everything there is to know...

Snapdragon XR2 Helps PICO 4 Series All-in-One VR...

In September, business and household confidence slipped

Bionic front dual main camera, the first choice...

Wef: “Global recession getting closer”. And Lagarde raises...

Twitter lawyer tells judge Musk’s review doesn’t match...

Ita Airways towards the sale. Who are the...

Forex Europe: Dollar surges to 20-year high again...

Banco Desio: together with Sorgenia to accompany SMEs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy