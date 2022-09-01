Wall Street today does not dare even an attempt to recover, after the fourth consecutive negative session of the eve.

In the last session in August, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 280.44 points, or nearly 0.9%, to 31,510.43 points. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 3,955, while the Nasdaq Composite left 0.6% on the ground at 11,816.20.

Negative trend for the US stock market also for the entire month. In August, the Dow Jones lost 4.1%, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reported losses of -4.2% and -4.6% respectively. And futures today, the first session of September, are pointing downwards.

Yesterday Loretta Master, chairman of the Cleveland Federal Reserve and a voting member of the FOMC, the Fed’s monetary policy arm, responsible for setting rates, crushed hopes that the American central bank could return next year. to cut rates, after the aggressive hikes planned for this year, which have already begun to stop the surge in inflation.

“My view at the moment is that it will be necessary to bring fed funds rates above 4% by the end of next year to stay at that level,” Mester said, according to excerpts from a speech. reported by the CNBC.

This means that, according to Loretta Mester, Jerome Powell’s Fed will not cut rates throughout 2023.

Investor sentiment had already been weighed down by statements by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell who, last Friday, in his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, confirmed his determination to blaze inflation with new rate hikes.

At the moment, US rates are in the range between 2.25% and 2.50%, after the decision of the Fed on July 27, with which Powell & Co announced a monetary tightening of 75 basis points for the second. consecutive time, to curb the rush of inflation.

Bets on the markets of an even more aggressive Fed have caused rates to soar in recent sessions, in particular, on two-year US Treasuries.

Over the course of trading in the Asian markets, two-year yields have soared to a maximum of the last 14 years, i.e. since November 2007, jumping up to 3.52%, well over 3.22% of 10-year Treasury rates and 3.3% of the thirty-year rates.

At approximately 14.10 Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones yield 80 points (-0.29% approximately), while the futures on the S&P 500 and on the Nasdaq lose approximately 0.29% and 0.60%.

Nvidia’s performance weighs on the Nasdaq, after the news related to the chip manufacturer giant. In a documentation filed with the SEC, Nvidia announced that it had received an order from the US government, on August 26, to apply for a new license to be able to export new products to China, including Hong Kong. The stock sells more than 4% in the premarket on Wall Street.

Washington wants to prevent the semiconductors produced by the American giant from being used by the Chinese army. Nvidia said restrictions on its exports to China will affect the A100 and H100 CPUs, which are being sold to companies.

The company added that it expects a loss of $ 400 million this quarter due to potential missed sales to China.