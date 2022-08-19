Home Business Wall Street futures down sharply, US options expire today for about $ 2,000 billion. Crolla Bed Bath & Beyond
Wall Street futures down sharply, US options expire today for about $ 2,000 billion. Crolla Bed Bath & Beyond

Futures on US stock indices herald a steep start for the New York Stock Exchange in the final session of the week. Futures on the S&P 500 index and on the Dow Jones mark falls of 0.94% and 0.81% respectively. The strong rise in the US dollar is confirmed, which could close the largest weekly rally since June 2021.

Reporting the risk-off among investors are some comments from Federal Reserve officials who reiterate their determination to continue raising rates. James Bullard in particular said he was inclined to vote for a further 75bp hike in September as there are relatively positive indications from the economy and very high inflation. Meanwhile, expectations are growing for the Jackson Hall symposium on August 25-27, with Fed president Jerome Powell, who will speak on Friday 26.

Important macro data are not expected today; the expiry of US options for approximately $ 2,000 billion should be noted.

Among individual Wall Street stocks, Bed Bath & Beyond’s steep drop in pre-market stands out, which fell -42.7% after Ryan Cohen sold his entire stake in the retailer.

