On Wall Street, the futures on the Nasdaq, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 confirm the uncertainty of the sentiment, in the aftermath of Inflation Day. At around 1.25 pm Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq drop by 0 approximately .25%.

Among the titles focus on Airbnb, the American platform that allows users to rent their own spaces by putting them in contact with those who, for travel or work reasons, need accommodation.

Airbnb announced its fourth quarter 2022 results: Earnings per share came in at 48 cents, much better than consensus expectations of 25 cents, on revenue that came in at $1.90 billion, much better than expected. to the expected $1.86 billion.

The stock shoots up more than 10%. Tesla’s run continues, closing the session yesterday with a jump of more than 7%.

An assist to the stock of the EV giant founded and managed by Elon Musk came among others in the last few hours from George Soros’ hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, which bought other TSLA stocks in the fourth quarter, as well as other shares of Alphabet and Disney.

These last two stocks remain indifferent to Soros shopping. Focus also on other securities purchased and sold by Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company founded by Warren Buffett.

Berkshire has bought up another 21 million shares of Apple, worth more than $3 billion, bringing total AAPL holdings to 915.6 million at the end of 2022, corresponding to a market value well above market share. $110 billion.

On the other hand, the stake held in the US Bancorp bank was significantly cut, with the number of shares held falling from the previous 52.5 million to just 6.7 million shares.

Finally, and for the umpteenth time, the investment in Bank of New York Mellon was reduced, with a divestment of over 37 million shares which brings the stake held by Buffett’s conglomerate to just over 25 million shares.

On Wall Street, sentiment continues to be conditioned by the trend in the US consumer price index, which was released on the eve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 156 points after the release; the S&P 500 was virtually flat, down -0.03%, while the Nasdaq Composite erased the losses it suffered during the session to close up 0.57%.

“While there were no major surprises with today’s CPI, it is still a reminder that inflation may have peaked but, also, that it may be some time before we see it return to levels normal,” Morgan Stanley Global Investment manager Mike Loewengart said in a statement.

In January, it was learned in yesterday’s session, US inflation measured by the CPI consumer price index rose at a rate of 6.4% on an annual basis, slowing down from the previous increase of 6.5% , but more than the +6.2% expected by the consensus of economists.

On a month-to-month basis, things got even worse. The figure marked an increase of 0.5%, higher than the +0.4% expected, and markedly up on the previous increase of 0.1%.

This last December trend was also revised upwards from the -0.1% initially reported.

Again on a monthly basis, the core CPI, i.e. the CPI index excluding the more volatile components represented by energy and food prices, rose by 0.4% in January, growing on an annual basis by 5.6%, slower than to +5.7% in December but more than the +5.5% forecast by the consensus.

In short, inflation in the United States is slowing but not at the pace expected by economists and hoped for by the markets, a factor which demonstrates how the anxiety about new rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed is destined to remain.

In the fixed income market, ten-year US Treasury rates now ease to 3.753%, while two-year US Treasury rates fall to 4.597%.