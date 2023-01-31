Futures on Wall Street are under pressure on the day the meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell, begins.

In the midst of the US quarterly season, pay attention to the stock of the oil giant Exxon Mobil, which fell by more than 3% in the pre-market on Wall Street, despite the oil giant beating analysts’ expectations on profits and turnover.

Exxon reported fourth-quarter EPS of $3.40 on $95.43 billion in revenue, better than the $3.29 per share and $94.67 billion consensus estimate.

It should be noted that Exxon Mobil’s shares are coming off a rally of more than 80% reported during 2022.

Also watch out for the US auto giant General Motors, which is seeing a 3% jump in its share: GM announced that it finished the fourth quarter of 2022 with a profit of $2.12 per share, higher than the $1.69 per share. action expected by analysts interviewed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $43.11 billion was better than the $40.65 billion forecast. GM also presented a solid outlook for 2023.

Great anticipation for the outcome of the Fed meeting depressed US equity markets yesterday.

The Dow Jones lost 260.99 points -0.77% to 33,717.09. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% to 4,017.77. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.96% to 11,393.81.

US futures confirm the uncertainty present on the markets. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures lost 0.15%, 0.14% and 0.36%.

Great expectations for the Fed’s verdict which will arrive tomorrow, February 1, at the end of the FOMC meeting. The market is betting on a 25 basis point hike in fed funds rates.

In the last meeting of 2022, the FOMC raised rates by 50 bp, bringing them to the range between 4.25% and 4.5% and slowing down the pace of rate hikes after four consecutive 75 bp tightenings.

The latest projections by monetary policy makers – contained in the dot plot – indicate rates rising more than 5% this year, a level they should remain at until 2024.

The S&P 500 is on track to finish its best January since 2019, up 4.64% year-to-date, up for the third month of the last four.

The Dow Jones received a +1.72% YTD gain, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 8.86% in January, posting its best month-on-month performance since July.