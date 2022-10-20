Wall Street futures are up slightly, with the Nasdaq underperforming due to the Tesla effect.

The stock of the electric car giant founded and managed by Elon Musk sells more than 5% in the premarket after the release of a quarterly that did not convince the markets.

Tesla ended the third quarter of 2022 with a net profit (GAAP) that grew to $ 3.33 billion, practically double the $ 1.62 billion for the same period of 2021, compared with a gross margin that remained stable as of 27. , 9%, as well as in the second quarter of this year.

On an adjusted basis, eps came in at $ 1.05 versus the $ 1.01 expected by analysts, while revenue was $ 21.45 billion, lower than the expected $ 22.09 billion.

What was said by Tesla number one Elon Musk in the conference with analysts and the media to comment on the quarterly report was not enough to dispel the doubts of investors on the demand for Tesla’s electric cars, in a context in which there is increasing talk of ‘arrival of a hard landing for the US economy and recession in different parts of the world.

Also, regarding the autonomous driving project, Musk said he does not believe Tesla will be able to get the green light from the authorities by the end of the year. And this means that the authorities believe that the software does not yet have those characteristics that would make electric cars safe, without a driver behind the wheel.

Musk also said he believes Tesla’s market value, which currently hovers around $ 700 billion, will one day surpass those of Apple and Saudi Aramco combined, so it stands at $ 4.4 trillion:

the shock forecast not only does not convince the markets, which actually penalize the stock, but does not cause any reaction to the analysts, with some actually cutting the target price on the stock.

Wedbush squirts the Tesla price target from $ 360 to $ 300, while CFRA provides a price cut from $ 400 to $ 340. However, it must be said that the targets remain significantly above the current value of the share, which is around $ 211.

Focus also on the Twitter title, with the soap opera of its purchase by Elon Musk continuing. Musk has defined the company he intends to buy for a value of 44 billion “an asset that has stood still for a long time, but which has incredible potential”.

“The long-term potential of Twitter is much more valuable than it is today,” continued the manager who, according to analysts, will have to sell a sizeable stake in Tesla stock he currently holds to finance the $ 44 billion acquisition. dollars of the social network company. And that’s another bad news for the Tesla stock. Twitter, on the other hand, rises in the premarket by 1.5%.

Yesterday negative session for Wall Street, which interrupted two consecutive sessions of rises: the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.85% to 10,680.51, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% to 3,695.16, the Dow Jones Industrial is back by 99.99 points (-0.33%), to 30,423.81.

Equities discounted the trend of Treasuries, which started to rise again: those at 10 years jumped to 4.138%, to a record since 23 July 2008, pricing the risk of further anti-inflation monetary tightening by the Fed. Jerome Powell.

Meanwhile, the trend of futures on the main US stock indices is improving: futures on the Dow Jones rise by 150 points (+ 0.23%), those on the S&P 500 advance by 0.32%, while futures on the Nasdaq score progress about 0.17%.