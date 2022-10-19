The desire for recovery on Wall Street continues, supported by the US quarterly earnings season, which has so far seen mainly banks. Yesterday was a pivotal day for the industry, which toasted Bank of America’s balance sheet results after the accounts of JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup made several investors breathe a sigh of relief last Friday. . Morgan Stanley had instead released a disappointing budget.

Subsequent purchases on Wall Street led the Dow Jones Industrial Average to jump 550 points, while the S&P 500 rose 2.65%.

The Nasdaq rallied by 3.43%, on the back of the buys involving Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

For Nasdaq, yesterday’s session was the best session since last July 27th.

At about 1.00 pm Italian time, futures on US stock indices remain positive: those on the Dow Jones jumped by more than 370 points with a rise of 1.18%, those on the S&P 500 advanced by 1.42%, while those on the Nasdaq recorded an increase of 1.67%, after having risen by 2% in the previous hours.

Returning to Bank of America, the US banking giant announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with earnings down 8% to $ 7.1 billion, or 81 cents per share, due to provisions of $ 898. millions that he had to make to protect himself from any future losses on the loans granted. However, the eps beat expectations by 77 cents per share.

Revenue was also better than estimated, standing at $ 24.61 billion on an adjusted basis, compared to the $ 23.57 billion forecast by the consensus.

Bank of America shares rallied above + 6%, while Bank of New York Mellon’s prices jumped 5.08% after this institution also published a better-than-expected quarterly report.

Wall Street also benefited from the Jeremy Hunt effect, the new chancellor at the UK Exchequer who yesterday, with his first speech as the new finance minister, announced the withdrawal of almost all the tax cuts previously announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, left the scene after an embarrassing turnaround by the Liz Truss government on the maxi tax cut plan announced three weeks ago: a plan that the markets had promptly rejected.

The announced cuts were so massive that they had led investors to question the sustainability of the UK’s debt once taxes were cut and spark fears about the UK’s own financial stability.

The reaction of the markets to Hunt’s announcement was positive: sterling and British government bonds (Gilt) immediately rewarded.

However, pay attention to what has emerged in the last few hours, namely the statement by the Bank of England, which has defined the Financial Times rumors as “inaccurate”, relating to its possible decision to postpone the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds again. UK, as part of the QT (Quantitative Tightening) program, which envisages the reduction of the central bank’s balance sheet, after the purchases of bonds over the last few years. The BoE’s clarification reported sales on sterling and UK bonds.

The quarterly reports of Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, United Airlines are expected today.