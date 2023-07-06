Home » Wall Street futures in the red before macro data
Wall Street futures in the red before macro data

Futures contracts on major US indices are trading down about half a percentage point, heralding a subdued start on Wall Street for the S&P500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones.

The Fed minutes released yesterday surprisingly revealed a difference of opinion among monetary policy makers. Some members of the FOMC, in fact, were inclined towards a rate hike also in June, when a break in the restrictive cycle was decreed. Markets now priced in a 25 basis point squeeze at the July meeting, while there is more uncertainty surrounding the September meeting.

Much will also depend on the data released in the coming weeks, starting with today and tomorrow. The ADP private sector employment report is expected in the afternoon, as well as jobless claims, JOLTS job openings and the ISM services index, while tomorrow the focus will be on the Department of Labor job report.

Meanwhile, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, landed in Beijing to try to reconcile relations between the two major world economies, exacerbated in recent days by new sanctions in the chip industry.

Bond yields are up, with the two-year Treasury at 4.97% and the ten-year at 3.98%. On Forex, euro/dollar moved slightly to 1.086 and dollar/yen down to 144.1. WTI oil up to 72 dollars a barrel.

