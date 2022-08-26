Wall Street towards a subdued start awaiting the words of Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium, as well as key data on inflation. The Futures on the Dow Jones yields 90 points (-0.26%), while that on the S&P 500 futures the 0.36%. Yesterday Wall Street closed strongly, partially recovering the losses of the previous days.

The annual Jackson Hole symposium goes live today. The intervention of Fed President Jerome Powell is scheduled for 4 pm Italian time. Powell should indicate the need for further rate hikes in the US, echoing yesterday’s comments from other FOMC members about the need to fight inflation. However, if it is perceived as conducive to hikes of 50 basis points over 75 basis points, the shares could make further progress, ”the IG experts assert.

Among the individual stories is + 11% in Workday pre-market on the back of solid quarterly earnings from the cloud software company. Ulta Beauty is also up (+ 3.6%) which has raised the guidance on profits.