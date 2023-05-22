Wall Street: futures on attention awaiting Biden-McCarthy meeting. X date countdown

Wall Street restarts, fresh from a week of positive trading, which saw the Nasdaq Composite rise on a weekly basis by 3.04%, the S&P 500 gain 1.65%, the Dow Jones collect 0.38%.

US stocks managed to end the week with gains, despite investor fears about the upcoming X date on June 1st.

If US President Joe Biden and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fail to reach an agreement to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, the United States will default on June 1st.

The latest rumors reported by NBC News revealed that the counterparts will meet at the White House today.

In the meantime, futures on the main US stock indexes are down. At around 7am Italian time, Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures are trading just below parity, while Nasdaq futures are up 0.12%.