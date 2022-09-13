US futures rose after all three US equity indices closed on a weekly basis.

After three consecutive weeks of low, the Dow Jones gained 2.66% last week, the S&P 500 rose 3.65% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.14%.

At about 2 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones rise by 0.30%, those on the Nasdaq advance by 0.56%, those on the Nasdaq are + 0.64%.

An important market mover this week is the publication of the data that monitors the trend of US inflation, or the US consumer price index, which will be published tomorrow and which will affect the Federal’s choice of rates. Reserve by Jerome Powell.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch metric, markets are betting on another rate hike of 75 points in the September meeting that will culminate in the announcement on September 21, with a probability up 90%, compared to the 82 probability. % priced last week. The probability of a 50 basis point squeeze is just 10%.

Watch out for the speech made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week. Powell said the central bank is “heavily engaged” in controlling inflation.

“We need to act now, openly, as forcefully as we have done,” Powell said speaking at the Cato Institute’s monetary policy conference in Washington. “History strongly warns against premature easing of politics – were Powell’s words -. I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will continue it until the work is finished ”.

In the last few hours, news has come of further restrictions on chip exports to China that the US Commerce Department intends to impose on semiconductor giants.

The restrictions are aimed at exports of components for making chips to those Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, according to the news agency Reuters.

The US department would have sent ad hoc letters to the American semiconductor giants KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials already at the beginning of the year.