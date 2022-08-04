Wall Street tries to recover, with US futures reporting an upward performance. As analysts from MPS Capital Services note, “yesterday the statements of some Fed members were held up. Evans said that a rate level of 3.25 / 3.5% by the end of the year is still ‘reasonable’ (Bullard li would like to 3.75 / 4%), while Mester reiterated the importance of bringing inflation ‘under control’, recalling that more months of observation are needed to see if the acceleration in prices has peaked. Mary Daly, voting president of the San Francisco Fed, confirmed the need for an aggressive rate hike to bring inflation back to reasonable levels. In short, a Fed willing to push further on the accelerator in the coming months to curb inflationary pressures. Hence, the sales mainly affected the short-term part of the US curve (bear flattening), with the two-year rate (of US Treasuries) which recorded the most marked daily increase in almost a month. The movement was also transmitted to the map of the Eurozone countries, especially on the peripheral one ”.

Markets with the spotlight also and above all on the geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, due to the visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi: a visit that unleashed the fury of China, alarming the whole world struggling with the war between Putin’s Russia and Zelensky’s Ukraine.

So again the analysts of Mps Capital Services: “The awaited visit of the Speaker of the House, Pelosi, to Taiwan has not brought big shocks to the markets for the moment, also because the Chinese reactions have so far only been of verbal condemnation. At the moment, in fact, the only concrete actions

on the one hand, the announcement of a series of military operations in the area around the island and on the other the ban on the import of certain food products (fish and fruit) from Taiwan. However, the de facto visit creates a deep crack in the relations between the two countries and it cannot be ruled out that in the next few days China may announce further measures, especially of an economic nature ”.

For its part, Vladimir Putin’s Russia has already armored his friend China, with the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to what was reported by the Interfax agency which, in commenting on Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, said that China has the right to adopt “the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Today, in a meeting that is confirmed as historic – a Speaker of the US House had not set foot in Taiwan for 25 years – Nancy Pelosi met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, assuring her of “essential” solidarity from the United States.

Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan today. US Treasury rates rose slightly, traveling close to 2.8%. At around 1pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are up by more than 0.30%, while futures on the Nasdaq are up by 0.27%.