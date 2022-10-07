Home Business Wall Street: futures on tiptoe awaiting US employment report. Estimates
Wall Street: futures on tiptoe awaiting US employment report. Estimates

Great expectations on the markets for the publication of the crucial US market mover of the employment report.

The economists interviewed by Dow Jones predict an unemployment rate, for the month of September just ended, stable at 3.7%, against a growth in jobs of 275,000 units.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 346.93 points, or -1.15%, to 29,926.94. The S&P 500 fell 1.02% to 3,744.52, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.68% to 11,073.31.

Uncertain trend for US futures; those on the Dow Jones are up by just 0.20%, those on the S&P 500 are practically flat, those on the Nasdaq are down by 0.24%.

US Treasury rates rose, with ten-year rates rising to 3.843% and two-year rates, more sensitive to the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, rising to 4.283%.

Among the stocks, watch out for the decline in the premarket of Advanced Micro Devices, after the giant chip maker has sounded an alarm on the revenues of the third quarter, warning that the numbers will be lower than anticipated. Sell ​​off also on Levi Strauss, with the global leader in the jean market that has cut its outlook.

