Wall Street positive, with futures on the main US stock indexes pointing upwards, after the initial uncertainty, and in the aftermath of the second consecutive session of losses.

Yesterday the Dow Jones closed down 7.53 points (-0.03%) at 33,546.31 points; the S&P 500 fell 12.24 points or 0.31% to 3,946.55. The Nasdaq fell 38.68 points (-0.35%) to 11,144.97. At 1.27 pm Italian time, sentiment is positive on Wall Street: futures on the Dow Jones rise by 200 points (+0.60%), futures on the S&P 500 are up 0.81% and those on the Nasdaq score an increase by more than 1%.

The words uttered by the president of the St Louis Fed, James Bullard, depressed Wall Street sentiment in yesterday’s session.

Bullard dashed the hopes of those who had begun to eye the possibility of less aggressive rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve.

“Rates are not yet in an area where they can be considered tight enough – Bullard said – The change in monetary policy appears to have only limited the effects of inflation, but markets are pricing in disinflation in 2023,” he added. the Fed official.

The latest US inflation macro data had fueled hopes of less monetary tightening than Jerome Powell & Co.’s four consecutive 75 basis point rate hikes. James Bullard would consider US fed funds rates as high as appropriate. at a range between 5% and 7%, therefore at a much higher level than the markets are pricing.

Among the leading stocks in the pre-market Gap, after the clothing retail company announced better-than-expected revenues. The stock jumped as much as 10% in afterhours trading; buy also on the cyber security services provider Palo Alto Networks, also in this case for a quarterly better than expected; for the same reason, purchases are triggered by the shares of discount retailer Ross Storess.

In Bullard’s words, US Treasury rates immediately rose and are still advancing today, one step away from 3.8%, after breaching the 4% threshold last week. Two-year Treasury rates jumped as high as 4.495%.