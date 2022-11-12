Wall Street still in the throes of buy after the rally unleashed on the eve, fueled by the publication of the data relating to US inflation measured by the consumer price index. The CPI finally highlighted the slowdown in inflationary pressures in the US.

The euphoria was such that the Dow Jones flew around 1.201 points yesterday, rallying 3.70%; the S&P 500 jumped 5.54% while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 7.35%. All three major equity indices on the US exchange reported the best session since 2020.

And all three indices are oriented to close the week in rally: the Dow Jones has in fact collected a weekly jump of 4%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are starting to mark gains of 4.9% and 6 respectively, 1%.

However, cautionary comments are not lacking, such as that of Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist of LPL Financial:

“Markets are euphoric following the CPI data … But the data, although it indicates that inflation is moving in the right direction, does not suggest that inflation has been eradicated from the economy, nor does it indicate that the work of the Fed, aimed at restoring price stability, has been completed ”.

The turnaround in inflation was also priced by Treasuries, with interest rates following a sharp decline.

Yesterday (the US bond market is closed today) 10-year Treasury rates slipped more than 31 basis points, to 3.811, and two-year rates collapsed 30 basis points to 4.328%.

At about 1.45 pm Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones jumped by 147 points (+ 0.42%), the futures on the S&P 500 advanced by 0.40% and those on the Nasdaq recorded an increase of 0.47%.

The CPI rose in October on a monthly basis by 0.4%, less than the + 0.6% expected and as in September.

The core index, net of the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods, also rose, again on a monthly basis, by 0.3%, less than the estimated + 0.5% and at a rate halved compared to +0 , Previous 6%.

On an annual basis, headline inflation growth weakened from the previous 8.2% rise in September, to + 7.7%, a slower pace than the + 8% expected by the consensus. The growth in core inflation also decreased, which, on an annual basis, went from the rise to the maximum rate of the last 40 years, equal to + 6.6% in September, to + 6.3% in October.

At this point, traders have reason to hope for a year-end monetary tightening, in the December meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the Fed – by 50 basis points, after the phase in which rates were raised by 75 points. base four consecutive times. And in fact, these expectations are reflected in the fed funds futures market, where the terminal rate fell to 4.88%, according to BMO’s findings, well below the 5.07% prior to the publication of the data.

On the other hand, the president of the American central bank Powell himself has hinted that US rate hikes could be less aggressive (although, at the same time, he said that the value of the terminal rate could be confirmed higher than expected). On November 2, the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.