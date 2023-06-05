Home » Wall Street: futures uncertain after buys triggered by US occupation reports
Business

Wall Street: futures uncertain after buys triggered by US occupation reports

by admin
Wall Street: futures uncertain after buys triggered by US occupation reports

Futures on Wall Street are uncertain after last Friday’s excellent session and the signing on Saturday by US President Joe Biden of the text aimed at raising the US debt ceiling.

Thus averted the default of the United States, the risk of which had kept the whole world in suspense.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, the result of the agreement between Biden and the Republican speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, had been approved in the previous days by the House and the United States Senate.

Returning to Wall Street, the Dow Jones jumped last Friday by 701.19 points (+2.12%), bringing back the best session since January and climbing to 33,762.76.

The S&P 500 rose 1.45% to 4,282.37 points, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.07% to 13,240.77, reporting a sixth consecutive week of gains.

The buying on Wall Street was sparked by the publication of the US employment report, which beat analysts’ estimates.

The report found that the US economy created 339,000 new jobs in May, well above the 190,000 expected by analysts.

Average hourly wages also rose at an annual rate of 4.3%, slightly below what was estimated, allaying fears about the acceleration of US inflation.

The buys resulted in the S&P 500 ending its best week since March and at its highest level since last August.

At around 7.40 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are in a cast. Futures on the S&P 500 and on the Nasdaq reported a negative performance, losing 0.13% and 0.37% respectively.

You may also like

Peugeot, new 2008 sports a design that “scratches”

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Apple is expected to introduce computer glasses |...

“artificial intelligence is good for US GDP”

General metal boss: “Retirement at 63 was and...

Rai, Salvini stops the renewal of Damilano. Him...

Cartel Opec+ wants to produce less oil next...

Japan: Services PMI leaps to new record in...

Tursky: More than 1 million people are already...

LeTV’s claim case ushers in new progress. Damaged...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy