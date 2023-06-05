Wall Street: futures uncertain after buys triggered by US occupation reports

Futures on Wall Street are uncertain after last Friday’s excellent session and the signing on Saturday by US President Joe Biden of the text aimed at raising the US debt ceiling.

Thus averted the default of the United States, the risk of which had kept the whole world in suspense.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, the result of the agreement between Biden and the Republican speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, had been approved in the previous days by the House and the United States Senate.

Returning to Wall Street, the Dow Jones jumped last Friday by 701.19 points (+2.12%), bringing back the best session since January and climbing to 33,762.76.

The S&P 500 rose 1.45% to 4,282.37 points, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.07% to 13,240.77, reporting a sixth consecutive week of gains.

The buying on Wall Street was sparked by the publication of the US employment report, which beat analysts’ estimates.

The report found that the US economy created 339,000 new jobs in May, well above the 190,000 expected by analysts.

Average hourly wages also rose at an annual rate of 4.3%, slightly below what was estimated, allaying fears about the acceleration of US inflation.

The buys resulted in the S&P 500 ending its best week since March and at its highest level since last August.

At around 7.40 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are in a cast. Futures on the S&P 500 and on the Nasdaq reported a negative performance, losing 0.13% and 0.37% respectively.