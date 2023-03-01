Wall Street up in pre-market, waiting for the first session of March to open.

At approximately 1.47 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones rose by 74 points (+0.23%); S&P 500 futures were up 0.28% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.43%.

February was not a good month for US equities.

After the rally reported in the first sessions of 2023, the worsening of sentiment was evident, and was caused by a succession of macroeconomic data that rekindled fears about US inflation which is still too stubborn and therefore about the risk that Jerome’s Fed will return to raise rates more aggressively, following the 25 basis point monetary tightening at the last meeting.

All three of Wall Street’s major stock indexes finished in the red for the second of the past three months.

Notably, the Dow Jones fell 4.19% in February, bringing the YTD decline to -1.48%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 2.61% and 1.11% respectively in February, but are still up year-to-date.

The S&P 500 is up about 3.7% in 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 9.6%.

In yesterday’s session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.39 points (-0.7%) in yesterday’s session to 32,656.70 points; the S&P 500 was down 0.3% to 3,970.15, and the Nasdaq Composite finished down 0.1% at 11,455.54 points.

Beware of the US fixed income market.

As an article on CNBC highlights, 10-year Treasury rates soared by more than 50 basis points in February alone, while 2-year Treasury yields (more sensitive to monetary policy decisions) jumped by over 70 basis points.

Yesterday, 10-year Treasury rates shot up to 3.983%, the record since last November 10, when yields had risen to 4.117%, dangerously close to that 4% threshold which, according to experts, could ignite volatility in the markets.

“It appears that the disinflation process will occur more slowly than expected, which suggests that the Fed will continue to hold higher rates for longer. The latest FOMC minutes did not provide further guidance on future Fed actions. We continue to expect two more 25bps hikes during the March and May meetings, followed by a pause. But the risk remains that the Fed will tighten even more,” commented Gero Jung, chief economist at Mirabaud AM: