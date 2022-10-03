US futures recovering, after the historic losses suffered by Wall Street in September. At 14.25 Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq mark increases of between 0.25% and 0.75%.

Wall Street begins the month of October and the last quarter of 2022 in the name of rises, after both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 have concluded the worst month since March of 2020, or the month remembered as the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19.

In September, the Dow Jones lost 8.8%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 9.3% and 10.5%, respectively. All three major indices ended their sixth negative week of the past seven.

In the third quarter, the Dow Jones lost 6.66%, reporting the third consecutive quarter of losses for the first time since the third quarter of 2015.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 5.28% and 4.11% respectively, ending the third consecutive quarter in the red for the first time since 2009.

US Treasury yields declined, with ten-year yields, which last week had jumped to a record since 2007, exceeding the 4% threshold, currently traveling around 3.074%, and two-year rates down to 4.144%.

Purchases are held back by the sharp rise in oil prices.

Oil prices are flying after some rumors, according to which the Opec + organization is considering the option of announcing a cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, in order to support crude prices.

The WTI contract traded in New York flies over + 4% to $ 82.99 a barrel; Brent prices also rallied by more than 4%, traveling above the threshold of $ 88 per barrel.

The next OPEC + meeting is expected the day after tomorrow, 5 October.

The output cut would be the strongest since 2020, when OPEC + reduced production by a record 10 million barrels per day, in the wake of the slump in demand caused by the Covid pandemic.