Wall Street continues to rise after the rally unleashed on the eve, fueled by the publication of the data relating to US inflation measured by the consumer price index. The CPI finally highlighted the slowdown in inflationary pressures in the US. The euphoria was such that the Dow Jones flew around 1,201 points, rallied by 3.70%; the S&P 500 jumped 5.54% while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 7.35%. Treasury rates plummet, with 10-year rates slipping more than 31 basis points to 3.811, and two-year rates collapsing 30 basis points to 4.328%.

At about 7.20 am Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones and on the S&P 500 advanced by more than half a percentage point, while the futures on the Nasdaq recorded an increase of 0.73%.

The CPI rose in October on a monthly basis by 0.4%, less than the + 0.6% expected and as in September.

The core index, net of the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods, also rose, again on a monthly basis, by 0.3%, less than the estimated + 0.5% and at a rate halved compared to +0 , Previous 6%.

On an annual basis, headline inflation growth weakened from the previous 8.2% rise in September, to + 7.7%, a slower pace than the + 8% expected by the consensus. The growth in core inflation also decreased, which, on an annual basis, went from the rise to the maximum rate of the last 40 years, equal to + 6.6% in September, to + 6.3% in October.

At this point, traders have reason to hope for a year-end monetary tightening, in the December meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the Fed – by 50 basis points, after the phase in which rates were raised by 75 points. base four consecutive times. And in fact, these expectations are reflected in the fed funds futures market, where the terminal rate fell to 4.88%, according to BMO’s findings, well below the 5.07% prior to the publication of the data.

On the other hand, the president of the American central bank Powell himself has hinted that US rate hikes could be less aggressive (although, at the same time, he said that the value of the terminal rate could be confirmed higher than expected). On November 2, the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.