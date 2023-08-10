Home » Wall Street: futures up, expectations for US inflation data. Among the titles focus on Disney
Futures on Wall Street are up after the negative session on the eve. The Dow Jones dropped 191 points yesterday, -0.54%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 0.7% and 1.17%, respectively.

Great expectations today for the US inflation data measured by the consumer price index (CPI), one of the most important parameters for monitoring the trend of inflationary pressures.

The data will give markets insight into any future interest rate moves by Jerome Powell’s Fed.

The July figure is expected to rise by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 3.3% on an annual basis.

Focus on Disney stock after the entertainment giant announced it finished its fiscal third quarter with EPS of $1.03 on an adjusted basis, better than the 95 cents per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv .

The total amount of subscriptions to the Disney+ streaming service fell to 146.1 million compared to 151.1 million expected by StreetAccount and down 7.4% from the previous quarter.

However, Disney shares rose on Wall Street after the giant announced that it will increase the prices of subscriptions to the Disney+ service without advertising, also adopting measures against password sharing, as rival Netflix has already done.

At around 8.20 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by around half a percentage.

