Futures on US indices point towards a slightly higher opening for Wall Street, fresh from the worst daily performance since the beginning of the year.

Yesterday, the S&P500 closed down -2%, the Dow Jones down -2.1% and the Nasdaq down -2.5%, held back by the upward adjustment of interest rate expectations, as well as by the weak forecasts of the retail giants Walmart and Home Depot.

The latest macro data has painted a solid picture and many Fed members believe it is appropriate for the central bank to continue raising the cost of borrowing to counter stubbornly high inflation and far from the 2% target.

Finally, the president of the Fed Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, said that the US economy is proving more resilient than expected and repeated his call to raise rates up to 5.375%.

This scenario put bond yields under pressure, pushing the two-year to the highest since November in the 4.7% area and the ten-year to over 3.9%.

Operators are therefore awaiting the minutes of the Fed to be released this evening to understand how many members are in favor of more marked tightening and for any ideas on the monetary policy outlook.