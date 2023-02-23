On Wall Street, futures on the main US stock indexes are up. At 2.02 pm Italian time, Dow Jones futures are up 0.23%; S&P 500 futures are up 0.44% and Nasdaq futures are up 0.89%.

Among the stocks, boom in purchases on the stock of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, also traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and up by almost +6%.

Prices soar in the pre-market after the made in China giant announced that it concluded its fiscal third quarter, covering the period between October and December 2022, with a turnover of 247.76 billion yuan (the equivalent of $35 92 billion), compared to 245.18 billion yuan expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv, up 2% year on year.

Alibaba’s ADR profit was 19.26 yuan, much better than the estimated 16.26 yuan and up 14% year on year.

Alibaba’s combined net profit amounted to 46.82 billion yuan, up 69% year on year.

Strong purchases also on Nvidia stock, which jumps by more than +10%, after the chip maker announced a quarterly report that beat analysts’ outlook. Since the beginning of the year, Nvidia has recorded the best performance within the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, with an increase of 42% (vs. +14% for the semiconductor index). The Californian company has thus returned to being the most capitalized chip maker in the world, with a market cap of 510 billion dollars.

On the macro front, yesterday evening the minutes of the Fed led by Jerome Powell were released, relating to the last meeting of the FOMC of 31 January-1 February, which ended with the announcement of a rise in US interest rates by 25 basis points, to the new range between 4.5% and 4.75%, a record since October 2007.

The minites revealed that “the risks to the inflation outlook point to the upside”. Such risks include the “reopening of the Chinese economy” following the abandonment of China‘s Zero Covid policy” and the “war in Ukraine”.

Not only. At the last meeting of the FOMC in early February “some exponents were in favor of a tightening of 50 basis points”, therefore more aggressive than the 25 points approved by Powell & Co.

Above all, US Treasury rates are pricing a more hawkish Fed: in particular, 10-year Treasury rates rise to 3.951%, while two-year Treasury rates rise to 4.706%.