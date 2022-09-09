Futures on the main US stock indices are up after the second consecutive buy session on Wall Street. At 8.50 am Italian time, Dow Jones futures are up by

0.14%, Nasdaq futures advance by 0.33% and S&P 500 futures by 0.17%.

Yesterday the Dow industrial average closed the session up by 193.24 points (+ 0.61%), at 31.774.51; the S&P 500 rose 26.31 points (+ 0.66%), to 4.006.19, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 70.24 points (+ 0.60%), to 11,862.14.

All three major US indices are preparing to end the week in positive territory, and to break a streak of three consecutive weeks of declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up on a weekly basis by 1.45%, the S&P 500 by 2.09%, the Nasdaq Composite by 1.99%.

Focus on the speech delivered by the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, yesterday.

Powell said the central bank is “heavily engaged” in controlling inflation.

“We need to act now, openly, as forcefully as we did,” Powell said speaking at the Cato Institute’s monetary policy conference in Washington. “History strongly warns against premature easing of politics – were Powell’s words -. I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will continue it until the work is finished ”.

On July 27, the Fed raised fed funds rates by 75 basis points, for the second consecutive time, confirming its fight against runaway inflation in the United States.

With its second consecutive hike of 75 basis points, Powell & Co brought US fed funds rates into the new range of 2.25% to 2.5%, to the record since the end of 2018. Looking to the next meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, economists are betting on a new monetary tightening of 75 basis points.

The probability of a new maxi rate hike, after Powell’s words, has further increased, rising to 86%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch, which monitors the trend in fed funds futures. Both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America told their clients they expect another 75 basis point hike in their late September meeting.