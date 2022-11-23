On Wall Street, futures on the main US stock indexes are pointing upwards, after the negative closing on the eve: yesterday the S&P 500 lost 0.39%, to 3,949.94, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.09 % at 11,024.51, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 45.41 points, -0.13%, at 33,700.28.

At around 2 pm Eastern time, Dow Jones futures are up 0.20%, as are those on the S&P 500. Nasdaq futures are up 0.10%.

Wall Street yesterday entered the week of Thanksgiving, which this year is celebrated in the United States the day after tomorrow, Thursday 24 November: that day, the US stock exchange will remain closed, to then reopen the following day, therefore on Black Friday, and close via earlier at 1pm New York time.

David Waddell, CEO of Waddell & Associates, comments on the trend of the US stock market, underlining that “in days characterized by low volumes like today, the market becomes like Pavlov. If you want to understand the market better, look at the dollar”.

The US dollar returned from the rally on the eve, triggered by the widespread feeling of uncertainty among market operators, following the news on Covid from China, relating to the first deaths that mainland China has reported since May, when the city of Shanghai was still under lockdown.

All three victims, aged between 87 and 91, had precarious health conditions before the infection and lived in Beijing.

Today it was learned that, despite the Zero Covid Policy, daily Covid infections have risen at a rate close to record growth.

The dollar rallied yesterday, benefiting from its safe-haven nature in times of further uncertainty. The greenback is stable today: the euro-dollar exchange rate rose 0.2% this morning to $1.0264 after losing 0.8% the day before.

However, it must be said that the US Dollar Index has fallen by 3.36% since the beginning of November and is preparing to end the worst month since July 2020, when it suffered a decline of 4.15%.

Among stocks traded on Wall Street, Best Buy surged, rising 7% in pre-market after the electronic products retail company announced a better-than-expected quarterly report, also improving its guidance on fiscal 2023. Focus on Tesla, which yesterday lost 6.5% to $168.52, slipping to its lowest level since November 2020. Traders’ anxiety was rekindled by news of the first Covid-related deaths since May in China. It is feared that the stricter restrictions that the Beijing government is launching will end up resulting in (yet another) closure of the giant’s Gigafactory, located in Shanghai. Tesla shares rallied in premarket, up more than 1%.