Wall Street is cautious as it awaits today’s major US market mover: the data on inflation in the United States, measured by the CPI, consumer price index, for the month of December. At around 1pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recorded slight increases, respectively by 0.10%, 0.20%, 0.30%.

Yesterday on Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 377 points (+1.1%) to 34,246.32, reporting the best performance of the month of February.

The S&P 500 advanced 1.15% to 4,137.40 and the Nasdaq Composite returned 1.48% to 11,891.67.

Desire for recovery on the part of the US stock market, after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 1.11% and 2.41% respectively last week, returning to the worst weekly trend since December.

On the fixed income market, 10-year Treasury rates fell to 3.692%, while two-year bond yields fell to 4.911%.

The US CPI index, which will be announced at 2.30 pm Italian time,

it is a crucial figure that will give investors better signals on the next moves on rates that the Fed led by Jerome Powell may decide to launch.

The US CPI index for January is expected to rise by 0.4% on a monthly basis (by economists interviewed by Dow Jones) and by 6.2% on an annual basis. The core CPI is expected to grow by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 5.5% on an annual basis.

From the latest available numbers on US inflation, it emerged that, in December, the US consumer price index slowed further, rising by 6.5% on an annual basis, compared to +7.1 % of the previous month.

The figure was roughly in line with expectations, as analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast a headline CPI consumer price index up 6.6% year-on-year.

Month-on-month, US inflation fell 0.1% month-on-month, more than expected unchanged trend.

Also slowing down on an annual basis was the growth of core inflation, i.e. inflation excluding the more volatile components represented by the prices of food and energy goods, which slowed down in December from 6% to 5.7%, as from expected.

The core CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month, as expected, and accelerating from November’s +0.2% mom.