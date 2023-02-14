Home Business Wall Street: futures up slightly, Fed anxious as inflation awaits. Analyst estimates
Business

Wall Street: futures up slightly, Fed anxious as inflation awaits. Analyst estimates

by admin
Wall Street: futures up slightly, Fed anxious as inflation awaits. Analyst estimates

Wall Street is cautious as it awaits today’s major US market mover: the data on inflation in the United States, measured by the CPI, consumer price index, for the month of December. At around 1pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recorded slight increases, respectively by 0.10%, 0.20%, 0.30%.

Yesterday on Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 377 points (+1.1%) to 34,246.32, reporting the best performance of the month of February.

The S&P 500 advanced 1.15% to 4,137.40 and the Nasdaq Composite returned 1.48% to 11,891.67.

Desire for recovery on the part of the US stock market, after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 1.11% and 2.41% respectively last week, returning to the worst weekly trend since December.

On the fixed income market, 10-year Treasury rates fell to 3.692%, while two-year bond yields fell to 4.911%.

The US CPI index, which will be announced at 2.30 pm Italian time,

it is a crucial figure that will give investors better signals on the next moves on rates that the Fed led by Jerome Powell may decide to launch.

The US CPI index for January is expected to rise by 0.4% on a monthly basis (by economists interviewed by Dow Jones) and by 6.2% on an annual basis. The core CPI is expected to grow by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 5.5% on an annual basis.

From the latest available numbers on US inflation, it emerged that, in December, the US consumer price index slowed further, rising by 6.5% on an annual basis, compared to +7.1 % of the previous month.

See also  iPhone 12 Pro and other old models update to iOS 15.7.1 and face ID failure reset is useless- Apple iPhone

The figure was roughly in line with expectations, as analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast a headline CPI consumer price index up 6.6% year-on-year.

Month-on-month, US inflation fell 0.1% month-on-month, more than expected unchanged trend.

Also slowing down on an annual basis was the growth of core inflation, i.e. inflation excluding the more volatile components represented by the prices of food and energy goods, which slowed down in December from 6% to 5.7%, as from expected.

The core CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month, as expected, and accelerating from November’s +0.2% mom.

You may also like

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Marelli and Maserati: together for the electric GranTurismo...

Bonds see US recession, Wall Street growth: who’s...

Ningde era enters the United States, provides technology...

Ezhaya (Astoi): «For Italian tour operators, revenues in...

Women’s option, that’s why it’s a flop for...

In the short term, the international gold price...

Ford says electric transition is costing 3,800 jobs...

Resolution 37 of 02/01/2023 – Right of first...

US CPI strikes tonight!Economist: CPI is just a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy