On Wall Street, futures on the main US stock indexes rose slightly in the last session of the month of February.

It’s time to take stock, at least on a monthly basis, for US equities which, after a buy-led start in the first sessions of this year 2023, made a heavy about-face in the last few sessions.

Reason: the fear again of even more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed led by Jerome Powell, rekindled with the publication of new US macro data, which also gave rise to doubts whether US inflation has really tested the peak.

The traders’ sentiment was weighed down, in particular, by the diffusion – last Friday – of the PCE index preferred by the Fed to monitor the inflation trend.

The figure, contained in the report on consumer spending and personal income, accelerated in January, rising on an annual basis by 4.7%, more than December’s growth of +4.6% (reviewed on rise from the previously announced +4.4%) and well beyond the expectations of analysts, who had foreseen a slowdown of 4.3%. Not only the core component, but also the PCE headline further strengthened, from year-on-year growth of 5.3% in December to +5.4% in January. Hence the sells on Wall Street, which had already deteriorated sharply for a few weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was up 72.17 points or 0.22% in yesterday’s session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.31% and 0.63% respectively.

As of today, the last trading day of February,

the trend on Wall Street is as follows: the Dow Jones is back from a loss of -3.5% since the beginning of the month and is the only major US stock index to be negative since the beginning of the year; both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain YTD positive but are down since early February by 2.3% and 1%, respectively.

At approximately 1.10 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones rose by 0.20%, those on the S&P 500 by 0.27%, those on the Nasdaq marked a progress of 0.31%.

Attention today is also directed to the quarterly reports that have been disclosed.

Highlights among the titles Zoom, which flies by more than 7% after the release of the quarterly.

Focus on Occidental Petroleum, which comes under pressure after the US energy services giant announced it finished the fourth quarter of 2022 with adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, below the $1.81 per share expected from analyst consensus, on revenue of $8.33 billion, lower than the $8.66 billion forecast by the consensus.

Occidental Petroleum also announced it raised its dividend by more than 38%, to 18 cents a share, and launched a $3 billion stock buyback plan.

Also beware of Target, which finished its fiscal fourth quarter with EPS of $1.89, well above the $1.40 per share expected, and revenue of $31.4 billion, above the $30.72 billion foreseen by the consensus.

Target also said holiday sales were up about 1% year over year and it expects full-year EPS of $7.75 to $8.75 per share, lower than 9. 23 dollars per share expected by consensus, according to StreetAccount forecasts.

In the fixed income market, 10-year Treasury rates rose to 3.943% and two-year Treasury rates advanced to 4.803%, setting a new 15-year high for the second session in a row.