Enthusiasm for the positive effects that the reopening of the Chinese economy will have on the fundamentals of the whole world has the upper hand today on the Fed’s interest rate anxiety, at least until now.

At 13.50 Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones rose by around 80 points (+0.24%), while futures on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite respectively advanced by around 0.30%.

Yesterday on Wall Street sentiment received an important assist also from the statements of the president of the Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic.

Though he said “the Fed may be forced to do more given high inflation,” Bostic indicated he is in favor of monetary tightening of 25 basis points, also speaking of a pause during the summer of 2023.

The US stock market thus closed the eve session in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led gains, rising 1.05%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.76% and 0.73%.

In recent hours, the positive sentiment has been further supported by the publication of China‘s PMI services compiled by Caixin.

China‘s services PMI for February posted the strongest expansion in six months, jumping to 55 points from 52.9 in January. Caixin underlined that the PMI services index stood at a value higher than the average of 53.7 points, supported above all by the reopening of the Chinese economy, which took place at the end of 2022 with the decision of the Beijing government to abandon the policy of restrictions and lockdowns launched against the Covid pandemic: the so-called Zero Covid policy.

In particular, looking at the components of the services PMI index, the growth of new export orders tested the record in almost four years.

Traders’ anxiety has also been dampened in the last few hours by the U.S. Treasury rate turnaround, after the new alert levels reached in recent sessions. Ten-year rates slow down to 4.02% while two-year rates fall to 4.875%.

The day before yesterday, Wednesday 1 March, for the first time since November, the rates on 10-year US Treasuries exceeded the 4% threshold. Yields continued their run, flying as high as 4.075%.

Now just a whisker from 5%, the rates on 2-year Treasuries have shot up on the eve of the record to the record since 2006, or in 17 years, at 4.937%.