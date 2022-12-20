US futures on Wall Street are slightly positive, after last week’s sell-off, caused by the fear of a recession not only in the US but globally, due to the determination of the central banks, the Fed and the ECB in primis, to continue their fight against inflation, with interest rate tightening still aggressive and protracted over time. At 14.15 Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are up 73 points (+0.22%); S&P 500 futures are up 0.33% and Nasdaq futures are up 0.43%.

The Dow ended Friday’s session down 281.76 points (-0.85%), registering a weekly decline of -1.66% and thus bringing its month-to-date losses to -4.83%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.11% on Friday, losing 2.08% for the week and accelerating losses since early December to -5.58%. The Nasdaq was down 0.97% on Friday, 2.72% for the week, bringing the month’s loss account down 6.65%.

“Monetary policy quickly turned tight, with the Fed raising rates by 400 basis points in nine months,” wrote Ed Moya, senior market strategist for Oanda. “Recession risks will only rise as Powell said rate hikes will continue.

Among the most active stocks in the pre-market on Wall Street, Tesla stands out, which welcomes the results of the survey that its CEO and founder Elon Musk launched on Twitter (of which he is the owner and CEO).

Yesterday, Musk launched the poll asking Twitter users if, in their opinion, it is appropriate for him to resign from the number one position on the social network:

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll ”, asked the CEO of Tesla, specifying that he would abide by the“ results of this poll ”.

The results of the poll came out today, confirming that the majority of those who participated in Elon Musk’s initiative are in favor of his resignation as Twitter number one.

The reaction of the Tesla stock was immediate, benefiting from speculations according to which Musk will leave his position as CEO to return to focus on the electric car giant, beaten on Wall Street this year by the sells (ytd -55%, compared to -30 % of the Nasdaq Composite). However, Tesla stock cuts in half its gains immediately following news of the poll results, when it had gained nearly 5%.

Among the stocks, focus is also on the positive trend of Warner Music, +3% in pre-market after Atlantic Equities analysts upgraded the stock rating to overweight from neutral, confirming their confidence in the growth of its streaming services.

Buy also on Moderna, awarded by Jefferies, which revised the rating upwards from hold to buy, highlighting the solidity of the group’s business beyond the revenue collected from the sale of anti-Covid vaccines.

On the other hand, Meta ex Facebook is under pressure on the stock exchange, after the European Commission communicated to the giant led by Mark Zuckerberg that, on the basis of its preliminary opinion, the group would have violated the antitrust rules of the European Union, in particular those which protect competition in the online advertising market. Meta moves back by around 1.85%.