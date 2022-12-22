FedEx and Nike earnings support Wall Street with major stock index futures pointing higher. Operators’ attention shifts from fears related to the recession to the start of the US corporate budget season. At around 1.20pm Italian time, Dow Jones futures are up more than 200 points (+0.64%), S&P 500 futures are up 0.39%, while Nasdaq futures are up 0.17 %.

Tesla is confirmed among the leading stocks, after the strong loss of 8% reported yesterday, which caused the prices of the electric car giant managed and founded by Elon Musk to fall to a new low in the last 52 weeks.

TSLA stock is on the upswing today, but the effect of Musk’s new toy (Twitter) is indisputable, at least in numbers.

Since announcing plans to buy Twitter on April 22, Tesla stock has lost far more than the stocks of other big names in the auto industry.

To be precise, since April 22nd, Tesla has dropped 59%, compared to -26% for Ford and -12% for General Motors.

In the same period, the Wall Street benchmark index S&P 500 has lost ‘only’ 14%.

Twitter has often been described as a kind of new toy, which has distracted Elon Musk from managing the EV car giant.

For its part, Tesla has often been labeled as Musk’s ATM to fund Twitter operations.

Going back to the quarterly reports, unleashed buys on Nike, which shoot up in the pre-market by around 12%.

The multinational sporting goods retailer announced that it posted net income of $1.33 billion, or 85 cents per share, up from $1.34 billion in the three months ended Nov. 30 for its fiscal second quarter. or 83 cents per share, same period last year. EPS of 85 cents was well above consensus expectations of 64 cents per share.

Revenue came in at $13.32 billion, doing much better than the $12.57 billion estimate. In addition to beating estimates, Nike’s revenue jumped 17% from $11.36 billion in the same period of 2021.

For FedEx, the international shipping giant reported revenue of $22.8 billion in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, down from $23.5 billion in the same period a year ago and below the analyst goal of $23.7 billion.

However, adjusted earnings per share of $3.18 per share were better than consensus expectations of adjusted EPS of $2.82. The stock rises by more than 4%.

Keep an eye on the US Treasuries market, hit in recent days by powerful sell-offs, on which calm seems to be returning.

Rates on 10-year Treasuries showed little movement, slightly down to 3.682%, while two-year rates were stuck at 4.234%.