On Wall Street, futures are weak, after yesterday’s positive session, which saw the S&P 500 close up by 0.87%, the Dow Jones rise by 56.22 points (+0.17%), the Nasdaq jump by 1.45%.

The US stock market was supported by the publication of another figure which once again confirmed the easing of inflationary pressures: the producer price index, also for October. There are good reasons to hope that Jerome Powell’s Fed, starting from the next meeting of the FOMC (the monetary policy arm of the US central bank) scheduled for mid-December, will raise rates on fed funds in a less aggressive way, there are .

However, US inflation remains far from the 2% target the Fed is aiming for. Some strategists indicate that, in the short term, especially after last week’s powerful rally on Wall Street, the US stock market should retrace: “In the short term, the market is very tight and it’s time to turn around and digest the rally,” he said. commented to CNBC Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments.

However, hope for less aggressive monetary tightening came with the statements made by the president of the Kansas City Fed, Esther George.

“It is possible that interest rates will need to rise to higher levels in order to slow down the economy” (and therefore inflation). However, George also added that “it would make sense to reduce the intensity of rates next year, with monetary tightening of 0.25”.

Jerome Powell’s Fed raised US rates, last November 2, by 75 basis points, for the fourth consecutive time, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75%. % and 4%, a record value since 2008.

Esther George warned in any case that “the real challenge is represented by the danger of stopping monetary tightening prematurely”. Basically, she said the Fed official, “we have a lot of work to do.”

Markets in general to attention after the news of the missiles that hit Poland, causing two victims.

US President Joe Biden immediately called an emergency meeting with world leaders gathered in Bali for the G20 meeting, which has entered its second day.

Also in Bali, a summit was held between NATO and the G7. In a speech delivered in Bali, Biden then said that “preliminary information disputes” the fact that the missile was launched by Russia.

“I don’t want to talk until the investigation is complete. In any case, looking at the trajectory, it is unlikely that the missile was launched by Russia, but we’ll see”.

With the world in shock, sentiment on the markets can only be cautious: at around 12.40 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 report an average rise of 0.13%, against the stagnant trend of Nasdaq futures.

On the US Treasury market, ten-year rates remain below the 4% threshold, down to 3.784, while two-year rates are flat at 4.361%. Waiting for the US retail data, which will be announced at 2.30 pm Italian time.