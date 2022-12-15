Great trepidation on Wall Street for Jerome Powell’s latest Fed action in 2022. The rate decision will be announced today, Wednesday, December 14, at 8 pm Italian time, at the end of the meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the central bank American.

At around 4 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones rose by around 147 points (+0.43%); the S&P 500 is up 0.47%, while the Nasdaq is up 0.38%.

“Although we expect the Fed to slow the pace of its rate hikes, we believe officials are also likely to stress that the work to dampen inflation is not done yet,” UBS’s Mark Haefele commented in a note published by CNBC. for the Fed to stop the monetary tightening, it will be necessary to slow down the growth of new jobs and wages”.

In the meantime, the euphoria on Wall Street subsides, after the blaze of the first hours of the session on the eve, following the

publication of the US CPI consumer price index, one of the most important parameters for monitoring the trend of inflation.

The index has revived hopes of a less hawkish Fed, oriented to raise rates on fed funds by 50 basis points, therefore smaller than the four consecutive tightenings of 75 basis points, which brought the cost of US money to the top since 2008, between 3.75% and 4%, last November 2nd.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell himself, in a recent speech, had spoken of the possibility of proceeding with smaller monetary tightening. This does not mean that terminal rates will be lower than expected.

Indeed, Powell himself warned that the value of the final rate could be higher than previously estimated.

It is not for nothing that Goldman Sachs analysts predict that from the Fed’s dot pot an outlook will emerge on average, by the exponents of the FOMC, of ​​a terminal rate revised upwards, in the range between 5% and 5.25%.

Yesterday the US inflation data triggered a powerful rally on Wall Street, which then died down significantly in the final:

the Dow Jones, which had jumped by 707.24 points in the intraday highs, limited the final increases to +103.61 points (+0.30%), to 34,108 points. The S&P 500, which had shot up to +110.39 points, closed up 39.07 points (+0.73%) to 4,019.64. The Nasdaq Composite, which had soared 427.90 points, finished up 113.09 points or 1.01% higher at 11,256.82.

Nervousness on the US Treasury market, with 10-year rates fluctuating around the 3.5% threshold, punctured yesterday after the inflation data.

The threshold, regained a few hours ago, has been punctured again, and now 10-year rates are hovering around 3.492%.

Rates on two-year US Treasuries, which are more sensitive to monetary policy decisions by the Fed, are down 4 basis points to 4.193%.

Meanwhile, there are those who openly show their disagreement with the Fed’s rate decisions.

This is the case of Tom Porcelli, chief US economist at RBC Capital Markets, who expressed himself as follows: “This cycle of monetary tightening should end exactly now – he wrote in a note – We have repeated in recent months that the Fed is fighting the yesterday’s inflation war. There’s no need at this point to keep raising rates but, of course, they will.”

On the forex market, the euro rose by 0.10% against the dollar, around $1.0643, waiting for the Fed, but also for Christine Lagarde’s ECB which tomorrow will also issue its verdict on rates.