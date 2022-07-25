Home Business Wall Street: great expectations for Fed announcement on rates and Amazon and Apple accounts. Falling futures
US futures down in anticipation of the highlight of the week: Fed Day, or the announcement of the US central bank on interest rates. Some analysts are not ruling out a new monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell of 100 basis points. On average, the forecast is for a rate hike of 75 basis points from the current range of 1.50% to 1.75% in order to counter runaway inflation.

On Friday the Dow Jones lost 137.61 points (-0.43%), the S&P 500 fell 0.93% to 3,961.63, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.87% to 11,834.11 . All three major US equity indices ended the week higher, however, with the Dow Jones up 2%, the S&P 500 up 2.6%, and the Nasdaq up 3.3%.

Great expectations for the accounts of giants of the caliber of

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, which will be released this week.

As of last Friday, about 21% of the companies listed on the S&P 500 had reported financial results.

Of these, according to data collected by FactSet, almost 70% beat analysts’ expectations.

At 7.50 am Italian time, futures on the main US stock indices yielded between 0.14% and 0.18%.

