Wall Street hopes for US debt ceiling agreement. But caution prevails after the rally

Traders cautious on Wall Street after the increases collected by Wall Street on the eve, fueled by the hope of an agreement between the White House and the Republicans aimed at raising the ceiling on the US debt.

Yesterday the Dow industrial average jumped 408.63 points (+1.24%) to 33,420.76. The S&P 500 rose 48.89 points (+1.19%) to 4158.78, while the Nasdaq rallied 157.50 points (+1.28%) to 12,500.56. closing at the highest value since August 26, 2022. The Russell 2000 rose by 38.31 points (+2.21%) to 1,774.49.

To support the US share, the statements of the American president Joe Biden and the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

In an interview with CNBC, the Republican speaker of the House McCarthy said that the United States will not default, given that the intense negotiations to raise the debt ceiling continue.

“I believe there will not be a debt default,” McCarthy said.

Joe Biden is also more confident in the outcome of the negotiations who, speaking from the White House, said he believed there would be an agreement, “since there are no alternatives”.

But traders prefer to err on the side of caution after the initial enthusiasm.

Shortly before 7 am Italian time, futures on the main US indices are practically frozen.

Dow Jones futures slip 0.13%; S&P 500 futures are down 0.05%, while Nasdaq futures are unchanged.