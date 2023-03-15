Global stocks under attack: this time it’s not the fault of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank SVB or of a US regional bank, but of a European bank, to be precise, of a giant in the world of credit: Credit Suisse.

Anxiety about the future of the bank was rekindled by the declarations of the main shareholder of the Swiss bank, Saudi National Bank, who communicated that he could not support Credit Suisse with further financial aid.

“We can’t, because we would go above 10%. This is a matter of regulation,” Saudi bank president Ammar Al Khudairy said in an interview with Reuters.

This time, the sell-offs start from Europe to infect US equities, contrary to what happened until the day before yesterday, Monday 13 March, when the sell-offs, which started from Wall Street, infected the European stock exchanges.

At approximately 15.40 Italian time, the Dow Jones collapsed by more than 560 points (-1.75%), to 31,592.17 points; the S&P 500 tumbled 1.63% to around 3,854 points, while the Nasdaq fell by 1.38% to around 11,270.

The securities of American banks capitulate again.

Citigroup and Wells Fargo post declines of nearly -5% and -4% respectively; Goldman Sachs loses 4.7%, Bank of America -2%, JP Morgan -5%. The financials sub-benchmark Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is down more than 3%, after rebounding 2% yesterday.

Regional bank stocks, which rallied on the day before, suffered again, with SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) down around 4.7%, weighed down by the sell-off against First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp, the securities of the regional banks which fall again by more than 10%.