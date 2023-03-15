Home Business Wall Street in apnea: Dow Jones collapses by almost 600 points. Credit Suisse is also infecting the US Big Banks
Business

Wall Street in apnea: Dow Jones collapses by almost 600 points. Credit Suisse is also infecting the US Big Banks

by admin
Wall Street in apnea: Dow Jones collapses by almost 600 points. Credit Suisse is also infecting the US Big Banks

Global stocks under attack: this time it’s not the fault of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank SVB or of a US regional bank, but of a European bank, to be precise, of a giant in the world of credit: Credit Suisse.

Anxiety about the future of the bank was rekindled by the declarations of the main shareholder of the Swiss bank, Saudi National Bank, who communicated that he could not support Credit Suisse with further financial aid.

“We can’t, because we would go above 10%. This is a matter of regulation,” Saudi bank president Ammar Al Khudairy said in an interview with Reuters.

This time, the sell-offs start from Europe to infect US equities, contrary to what happened until the day before yesterday, Monday 13 March, when the sell-offs, which started from Wall Street, infected the European stock exchanges.

At approximately 15.40 Italian time, the Dow Jones collapsed by more than 560 points (-1.75%), to 31,592.17 points; the S&P 500 tumbled 1.63% to around 3,854 points, while the Nasdaq fell by 1.38% to around 11,270.

The securities of American banks capitulate again.

Citigroup and Wells Fargo post declines of nearly -5% and -4% respectively; Goldman Sachs loses 4.7%, Bank of America -2%, JP Morgan -5%. The financials sub-benchmark Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is down more than 3%, after rebounding 2% yesterday.

Regional bank stocks, which rallied on the day before, suffered again, with SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) down around 4.7%, weighed down by the sell-off against First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp, the securities of the regional banks which fall again by more than 10%.

You may also like

Stock exchanges, the banks are sinking in Piazza...

Credit Suisse price at record low

Renziano Carbone who decides the head of the...

Facebook parent Meta cuts another 10,000 jobs

Real wages will fall in 2023 for the...

Swiss sweets – Zältli are more popular than...

Moda, Made in Italy fund lancia Opa su...

AMD, NVIDIA high-end graphics card collective bargaining! The...

BMW boss Zipse promotes e-fuels – and does...

Costantino (The Italian Sea Group): «Perini is now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy