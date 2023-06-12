Wall Street in salita: Dow Jones a +0,30%

The US stocks they rose today thanks to traders’ hope that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite

rose 0.5%.

Markets are expecting the Fed to skip another rate hike at this week’s meeting, and traders today estimated a 76% probability that there will be no hike. Tomorrow’s inflation data could help bolster the hypothesis that inflation is easing: economists expect the consumer price index to show inflation falling to 4% annually in May. This is a decrease from 4.9% the previous month.