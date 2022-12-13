US inflation numbers trigger equity buying hangover, improving sentiment globally. In fact, buys flock to Wall Street, but also in Europe.

In particular, the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari jumps by more than 2%. All ‘thanks’ to the publication of the US CPI consumer price index, one of the most important parameters for monitoring the inflation trend.

The index has revived hopes of a less hawkish Fed, oriented to raise rates on fed funds by 50 basis points, therefore smaller than the four consecutive tightenings of 75 basis points, which brought the cost of US money to the top since 2008, between 3.75% and 4%, last November 2nd.

At 15.55 Italian time, the Dow Jones is up more than 600 points (+1.74%), at around 34,597 points; the Nasdaq jumped 3.72% to 11,553 points, while the S&P 500 rallied 2.7% to around 4,097 points.

The CPI appears to confirm that US inflation has indeed peaked. That said, at more than +7% year-on-year growth, inflation still remains well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% year-on-year growth.

Looking at the details of the data, the consumer price index rose by 7.1% y/y in November, slower than the +7.3% pace expected by the consensus, and compared to the 7.7% increase of October. On a monthly basis, the increase was equal to +0.1%, less than the expected +0.3% and a marked slowdown compared to the growth recorded in October, equal to +0.4%.

On an annual basis, the core component of the consumer price index – inflation excluding the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods – also slowed down, from a 6.3% rise in October to growth equal to +6%. On a monthly basis, the core CPI trend was up 0.2%, slower than the estimated +0.3% and sharply down from the previous +0.4%.

The upswing on Wall Street was immediate, where futures on the Dow Jones immediately flew by over 700 points, and where purchases also immediately poured into US Treasuries.

European stock exchanges also reacted immediately, with the main benchmark index Stoxx 600 rising by 2% at 2pm London time, supported by purchases of technology and retail stocks, up by more than 4%.

The pound and the euro strengthened against the dollar, both jumping up to +1.1% on the greenback.

Notably, sterling tested its six-month high against the dollar at $1.242; the highest value of the last six months on the dollar also for the euro, which jumped up to $1.0659.

The purchases of Treasuries have led to 10-year yields breaching the 3.5% threshold, falling by 15 basis points to 3.46% and two-year Treasury yields have fallen by as much as 20 basis points to 4.17%. , minimum since last October 6th.