Wall Street still held back by fear of a more aggressive Fed in its fight against inflation, determined to further raise rates on fed funds.

Yesterday the US stock market was weighed down in particular by the jump in US Treasury rates, which is reflecting traders’ anxiety about the possibility of further stronger monetary tightening by the central bank led by Jerome Powell. An anxiety which, among other things, was rekindled again today with the publication of two macroeconomic data which confirmed both the solidity of the labor market and the robust growth of inflation. At 15.35 Italian time, the Dow Jones was up 0.18%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.43%. The Nasdaq suffers a decline equal to -0.77%.

Initial jobless claims were announced in the United States before the start of the session on Wall Street, which fell by 2,000 from 192,000 last week to 190,000. The four-week moving average was 193,000, up from the previous 191,250.

The number of US workers still receiving unemployment benefits fell further, to 1.655 million, from 1.660 million a week earlier and 1.665 million expected.

The labor market made in the USA continues to prove to be more than solid, despite the intention of Jerome Powell, number one at the Fed, aimed at causing a weakening of economic fundamentals, in such a way as to choke the growth of inflation.

Growth that remains all too solid, as demonstrated by the other data published today: the unit cost of US labor in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The indicator accelerated sustainedly, endorsing fears related to inflation and therefore to the risk that Jerome Powell’s Fed will raise rates more aggressively.

Unit labor cost jumped 3.2% versus expected 1.6% growth.

The upward revision was decidedly significant, given that the preliminary data indicated a 1.1% increase, compared to the 2% growth in the third quarter.

The US productivity growth rate was +1.7% in the last quarter of 2022, a sharp slowdown compared to the preliminary +3% and the expected +2.6%.

Attention remains on the jump in US government bond rates.

Yesterday, for the first time since November, 10-year US Treasury rates exceeded the 4% threshold: yields continue their run today too, rising up to 4.075%.

Rates on 2-year Treasuries are now just a whisker from 5%, and today they have shot up to the record since 2006, or in 17 years, at 4.937%.

Yesterday, in particular, the words uttered by the president of the Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari, who said that the American central bank “will continue to do what we are doing until it ends its Work”.

On Wall Street, the sell-offs mainly affected hi-tech stocks. In the day before the session, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.66%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.47%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied just 5.14 points.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are about to end their second consecutive week of declines, for the first time since December. The Dow Jones, on the other hand, is preparing to end its fifth consecutive week of declines, for the first time since May.

The Dow Jones is benefiting from the Salesforce rally today: the stock soared in afterhours trading on the US stock exchange up to +16%, after a quarterly performance that convinced the markets. The rally continues, with CRM shares bouncing up more than 14%.

Salesforce revenue climbed 14% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 to $8.38 billion, compared to $7.99 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The cloud software maker also suffered a loss of $98 million, or 10 cents a share, compared to a $28 million loss in the same period a year earlier.

However, Salesforce’s adjusted earnings per share beat expectations at $1.68, well above the $1.36 consensus forecast. The company’s EBITDA on an adjusted basis, at 29.2%, also tested its all-time record after, on the occasion of the Investor Day in September, the group announced an EBITDA target of 25% for the fiscal year 2026.

It is worth mentioning that, in January, Marc Benioff, co-founder and CEO of Salesforce, announced the firing of 10% of the company’s workforce, or more than 7,000 employees, and a restructuring strategy that translated into costs of $828 million per hour during the quarter.

Instead, the Tesla stock slips by 7%, in the aftermath of the Investor Day of the electric car (EV) giant, in which the CEO and founder Elon Musk announced the highly anticipated Master Plan 3 strategic plan, which however did not satisfy the market.

The presentation of the next generation cars has not been received which, as confirmed by the head of Tesla Design Franz von Holzhausen, will take place in the future.

The missed announcement immediately disappointed investors, who opted for sells on the stock of the EV giant.

During the event with which the Master Plan 3 plan was presented, together with other top management of the giant, Elon Musk announced the construction of a new giga factory in Monterey, Mexico.