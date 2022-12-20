Home Business Wall Street: indices mixed with S&P 500 flat and Nasdaq down 0.5%
Wall Street: indices mixed with S&P 500 flat and Nasdaq down 0.5%

Wall Street: indices mixed with S&P 500 flat and Nasdaq down 0.5%

Wall Street moves around parity in the first session of the week. About an hour into trading, the S&P 500 is virtually flat, the Dow Jones up 0.3%, while the Nasdaq is down 0.5%.

The market environment is uncertain with investors fearful that further interest rate hikes by central banks could trigger a recession.

However, some investors could look beyond the risk of recession triggered by tight monetary policy and instead bet on the possibility that inflation has reached its peak, allowing the Fed more leeway in its next moves.

