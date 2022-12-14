Buy boom on Wall Street after the publication of inflation data, measured by the CPI consumer price index. The figure has rekindled hopes of a less hawkish Fed, oriented towards raising fed funds rates by 50 basis points, therefore to a lesser extent than the four consecutive tightenings of 75 basis points, which brought the cost of US money to the top since 2008, between 3.75% and 4%, last November 2nd.

The indicator seems to confirm that inflation in the States has reached its peak, a factor that turbocharges the markets, which are now betting on a less hawkish Fed. That said, at a 7.1% year-on-year growth rate, inflation still remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% year-on-year growth rate target.

The data was published today, Tuesday 13 December, the day on which the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the US central bank, meets to formulate the rate decision that will be announced tomorrow, Wednesday 14 December.

The consumer price index rose by 7.1% year-on-year in November, less than the +7.3% expected by the consensus, and compared to the 7.7% increase in October.

On a monthly basis, the increase was equal to +0.1%, less than the expected +0.3% and a marked slowdown compared to the growth recorded in October, equal to +0.4%.

On an annual basis, the core component of the consumer price index – inflation excluding the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods – has slowed down, from an increase of 6.3% in October to growth equal to + 6%. On a monthly basis, the core CPI trend was 0.2% growth, slower than the estimated +0.3% and sharply down on the previous +0.4%.

Wall Street shot up immediately, where futures on the Dow Jones flew by more than 700 points, futures on the Nasdaq up by 3.4% and futures on the S&P 500 which jumped by about 2.5%. Purchases also on US Treasuries, with 10-year yields breaching the 3.5% threshold, dropping by 13 basis points to 3.48% and two-year Treasury rates also capitulating by more than 10 points, at 4 .27%. The prospect of a less hawkish Fed weighs on the US dollar, to the benefit of the euro, which jumps more than 1% on the greenback, even exceeding the $1.06 threshold, to $1.0643.