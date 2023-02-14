Wall Street emptied after the Super Bowl game

Wall Street opens with fractional raises. Overall, today promises to be a day without history. There are no major macroeconomic data scheduled. In addition, many operators have taken a day off the day after the final of the football championship. In the end it will only be the session that precedes the inflation data. The consensus expects a slowdown to +6.2%, from the previous +6.5% in December. The market reaction to January’s job boom shows how important these macroeconomic data have become. For the Nasdaq that past was the worst week since the beginning of the year. Indeed, it was Jerome Powell himself who stated that the trajectory of rates will be fixed by what will come out of the real economy. Tomorrow’s inflation data will be followed by that of consumption: the consensus expects growth of almost 2% from the previous -1.1%.

Spotlight on core inflation seen to fall to 5.4% from 5.7%

Regarding inflation Wall Street does not forget that the The Fed looks above all at the core one (net of energy and food). Here too the consensus sees a decrease to 5.4% compared to 5.7% in December. However, the market remains cautious because the risks are always around the corner. An unwelcome surprise could come from the monthly reading with a price of 0.6% vs. 0.5% expected. The Cleveland Fed even expects 6.4%, but it recently overstated inflation data and is therefore no longer the best indicator.

The analysts of Algebris highlight some critical factors that could affect Wall Street: gasoline prices increased in January, inflation is higher at the beginning of the year and it is not yet clear how quickly the rental component falls in the official data. Furthermore, the Mainheim index of used vehicles accelerated again in January, increasing by 2.5% month-on-month.

The EU improves its forecasts for Italy

For its part, the European Commission in its winter economic forecasts estimates Italy’s gross domestic product to grow by 0.8% in 2023 and by 1% in 2024. Inflation is expected at 6.1%, to go then to 2.6% in 2024. In the previous autumn forecasts, the expectation was for Italy’s GDP to grow to 0.3% in 2023 and 1.1% in 2024.