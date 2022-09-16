Home Business Wall Street limps at start, Nasdaq -1.6%. Thump for FedEx (-23%)
Business

Wall Street in trouble even at the start of the last session of a week that saw the US stock market lose share, primarily thanks to Tuesday’s reading of US core inflation which fueled fears of a Fed active in raising rates for a longer period than expected.

The Dow Jones lost about 330 points with a drop of 1.07%, worse than the S&P 500 (-1.3% the Nasdaq (-1.66%).

The bearish sentiment is fueled by recessive fears with the World Bank fearing a global recession in 2023. The announcement of FedEx, the American international shipping company, which has announced that it has withdrawn its guidance for the entire 2023, weighs heavily. thus bringing the stock to collapse by 23%.

The American giant cited the difficulty of making forecasts in a volatile context as the reason behind the withdrawal of guidance.

