Uncertain trend for Wall Street, with investors intent on evaluating the latest macroeconomic data awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve, due out tonight.

Limited variations for the Dow Jones (-0.1%), the S&P500 (+0.1%) and the Nasdaq (flat) with slight increases for Apple and Tesla after the sales on the eve.

November’s job vacancies numbers showed a decline from the previous month but came in higher than estimates, while the ISM manufacturing index fell to its lowest level since May 2020 at 48.4 points in December. All this, pending the employment report to be released on Friday, which should show an increase in non farm payrolls of 200,000 units and a stable unemployment rate at 3.7% in December.

Tonight the spotlight will be on the minutes of the latest US central bank meeting, which should confirm the FOMC’s restrictive stance. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari said the Washington-based institute would raise rates yet again by at least another percentage point this year (from the current 4.25%-4.5% range). , despite signs of a slowdown in inflation.