Wall Street Looks to the Fed and China as it Breaks Three Weeks of Losses

Wall Street Tumbles for Third Consecutive Week as Fed and Chinese Economy Loom Large

New York, Aug 18 – Wall Street has experienced three weeks of consecutive losses, largely influenced by concerns over the United States Federal Reserve’s (Fed) stance on raising interest rates amidst persistent inflation, as well as renewed worries about the Chinese economy.

Throughout the week, the stock market saw a cumulative decline of 2.2%, with the selective and index both falling 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively.

One major focal point for investors was the release of the minutes from the July Fed meeting, wherein the central bank raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, bringing them to a range between 5.25% and 5.5% – the highest level since 2001.

The previous month had seen the Fed pause its rate hike campaign, which had initially reassured the market. However, the minutes revealed concerns over “significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy.”

Last week, these concerns were affirmed when it was revealed that the inflation rate had risen by two tenths in July following a year of decline, reaching 3.2%. This sparked fears of a potential recession stemming from the Fed’s efforts to control prices.

In response to these prospects, yields on US government bonds soared, with the 10-year Treasury rate hitting a 10-month high of 4.312% on Thursday. This led to a sell-off in the stock market, particularly in the technology sector.

Investors are now eagerly awaiting the central bankers’ symposium in Jackson Hole next week, where they hope to gain insights into international strategies for combating inflation and make informed predictions about the potential consequences.

Another significant development on Wall Street was the bankruptcy filing of China‘s heavily indebted real estate giant, Evergrande. The company sought bankruptcy protection in the US to address its dire financial situation and prevent asset seizures, raising doubts about the state of the Chinese real estate sector.

Meanwhile, in other markets, oil broke a seven-week bullish streak, with prices falling by 2.3% to $81.25 a barrel. Concerns arose over a potential decline in demand from China, one of the largest fuel consumers, at a time when supply is already dwindling.

Additionally, Bitcoin experienced a notable drop, falling to around $26,000, after the launch of the first bitcoin index fund (ETF) in Europe. This development may pave the way for the approval of a similar ETF in the US, a move that various financial institutions, including BlackRock, have been lobbying for.

Ed Moya, an analyst at the firm Oanda, attributed Bitcoin’s decline to apprehensions over the forthcoming decisions regarding US bitcoin ETFs and concerns that the ongoing property crisis in China could exert further bearish pressure on risky assets.

As Wall Street heads into the upcoming week, market participants are bracing themselves for potential shifts in monetary policies and increased uncertainty surrounding both the Fed’s actions and the Chinese economy.

