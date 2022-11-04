Home Business Wall Street loses share and Nasdaq turns red, Tesla (-4.8%) and Apple (-3%) crash
Business

Wall Street loses share and Nasdaq turns red, Tesla (-4.8%) and Apple (-3%) crash

by admin
Wall Street loses share and Nasdaq turns red, Tesla (-4.8%) and Apple (-3%) crash

After an initial shot in the wake of the feedback arrived from non farm payrolls (beyond expectations with + 261 thousand new employees in October), the major US stock indices are turning red. the S&P 500 fell -0.1 &, while the Nasdaq lost 0.45%. Among the most troubled stocks are big names such as Tesla (-4.8) and Netflix (-4%), while Apple sells about 3 percent.

US non-farm payrolls in October showed a still healthy job market (+261 thousand compared to the +205,000 units of the consensus). The market initially reacted positively especially looking at the higher-than-expected rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% and wage growth which appears to have stabilized after months of strong growth. This has increased the likelihood of an upcoming less substantial rate hike in December.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve of Richmond, Thomas Barkan, said today that a strong job market and stubborn inflation mean the central bank may need to hike rates beyond 5%, even though it could slow the pace of hikes. Interviewed by CNBC, Barkin said that rate hikes have pushed policy to the point where the Fed has now moved from foot on the accelerator to the brake. “I am ready to do that, and I think the implication of that is probably a slower pace of hikes, a longer pace of hikes and a potentially higher point,” the Fed said.

See also  Sixth Street goes shopping on the Costa Smeralda, having taken over Le Palme in Porto Cervo

You may also like

Iride, the consortium that will develop solutions for...

Padel, turnover of 700 million. The agonists are...

Burning accidents frequently appear AMD “connotation” RTX 4090:...

Musk thunders: massive drop in revenue for Twitter....

New Hitachi trains for Atm Milano: order worth...

Tesla closes its first store in China |...

Trading: Webank (Banco BPM) returns with an event...

BYD’s annual electric vehicle sales are expected to...

Dear bills, which companies have provided a bonus...

The impact of interest rates on ordinary people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy