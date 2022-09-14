Home Business Wall Street lurches after US inflation: DJ futures -580 points, Nasdaq to start at -2.6%
Wall Street lurches after US inflation: DJ futures -580 points, Nasdaq to start at -2.6%

Wall Street is preparing to open sharply after the cold shower of US inflation which has brought market sentiment back into risk-off mode. The futures of the Dow Jones Industrial Average mark a drop of 580 points, equal to about 1.8%. S&P 500 futures slid 2.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures 2.6%. At the same time, Treasury yields rise.

US inflation marks an annual + 8.3% in August compared to + 8.5% in July. The consensus was + 8.1%. The core component also jumped by 6.3% on an annual basis, strengthening compared to + 5.9% in July, over the estimated + 6.1%. Indications that have sharpened expectations of a still aggressive Fed to raise rates, starting next week’s meeting.

The market expects the third consecutive hike in the interest rate of 0.75 percentage points and the Fed may continue its aggressive hikes for longer than investors anticipated.

