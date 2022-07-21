Home Business Wall Street moves red despite Tesla, crash for United Airlines
Business

Wall Street moves red despite Tesla, crash for United Airlines

by admin
Wall Street moves red despite Tesla, crash for United Airlines

Wall Street moves red today despite the higher-than-expected numbers released by Tesla. The S&P 500 index marks -0.48% at 3,940 points; the Dow Jones was also in red at -0.27%. Wall Street looks to the news coming from Europe with the ECB which partially surprised with a rate hike of 50 basis points and announced the anti-spread shield.

Tesla shares jumped more than 5% after the US electric car giant announced that it ended the second quarter of the year with an adjusted earnings per share of $ 2.27, better than the expected $ 1.81. by the consensus of the analysts interviewed by Refinitiv. Revenue stood at $ 16.93 billion, versus an expected $ 17.1 billion.

On the other hand, a thud for United Airlines (-9.4%) which announced that it had returned to a condition of profitability in the second quarter: the results were disappointing.

See also  Modern: stock rallies by 11% after jump + 20%. 'Vaccines against Omicron ready by early 2022'

You may also like

The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage...

Degree redemption for retirement, how do tax deductions...

iPhone 14 mass production is imminent, Foxconn reappears...

The first trucks with the pieces of the...

If you refuse to accept it and be...

Federer loses on the stock market. From the...

Ex Ilva cuts emissions: “Environmental works fully operational”

Announcement of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd....

Never so many properties at auction. Boom in...

It is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy