Wall Street moves red today despite the higher-than-expected numbers released by Tesla. The S&P 500 index marks -0.48% at 3,940 points; the Dow Jones was also in red at -0.27%. Wall Street looks to the news coming from Europe with the ECB which partially surprised with a rate hike of 50 basis points and announced the anti-spread shield.

Tesla shares jumped more than 5% after the US electric car giant announced that it ended the second quarter of the year with an adjusted earnings per share of $ 2.27, better than the expected $ 1.81. by the consensus of the analysts interviewed by Refinitiv. Revenue stood at $ 16.93 billion, versus an expected $ 17.1 billion.

On the other hand, a thud for United Airlines (-9.4%) which announced that it had returned to a condition of profitability in the second quarter: the results were disappointing.