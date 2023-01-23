Wall Street accelerates upwards, awaiting a new round of US quarterly reports and Jerome Powell’s Fed announcement on rates, the latter expected on Wednesday 1st February. At around 3.50 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones advanced by around 84 points (+0.25%), the S&P 500 rose by 0.54%, while purchases are pouring again today above all on the Nasdaq, which scores a rise in the about 1%.

Among the protagonists of today’s session is Spotify, which jumped by 3.5%, after the audio streaming company announced a plan to cut 6% of its workforce, equivalent to a layoff of about 600 employees.

Spotify also announced the resignation of Dawn Ostroff, head of the group’s advertising and content division.

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also grew, flying by more than 5%, after the upgrade on the stock rating by Barclays analysts from “equal weight” to “overweight”: Barclays justified the move with the stock’s potential upside due to the artificial intelligence business.

The analysts of the British banking giant also improved the ratings of Qualcomm (+4.4%) and Seagate (+4.6%).

Attention today also to Salesforce: shares gain 2.2% after the news relating to the decision of the activist investor Elliott Management to acquire a stake in the capital of the cloud software group.

“We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature,” Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn told Reuters.

On the markets, the wait is for the publication, this week, of a new roundup of US quarterly reports.

About 40% of Dow Jones-listed companies will release their accounts this week.

Among the US corporate giants, keep an eye on the financial statements

from Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Visa and Mastercard

The Dow Industrial Average rose 155 points on Friday (+0.47%) to 33,199.71; the S&P 500 gained 48.24 (+1.24%) to 3,947.01. The Nasdaq posted a gain of 213.41 points (+1.96%) to 11,065.32.

On a weekly basis, the Nasdaq outperformed the market, rising 0.55% and posting a third consecutive week of gains; the Dow Jones lost 2.70%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.66%, interrupting the gains of the last two weeks.

Since the beginning of the year, it is the Nasdaq which is in pole position, with an increase of 6.44%.

In the fixed income market, rates on US Treasuries are up to 3.528%, while rates on 2-year Treasuries are up 4.21%.

US markets continue to hang on the lips of the Fed, paying attention to any rumors and news related to the US central bank’s next moves on rates.

Yesterday the Wall Street Journal reported the indiscretion according to which Fed chairman Jerome Powell and the other exponents of the FOMC could also decide to take a break in the spring in the path of monetary tightening launched to defeat inflation.

The rumors, combined with statements made by Fed Governor Christopher Waller – who last Friday said he was in favor of a 25 basis point rate hike at the next FOMC meeting – lead investors to increasingly hope for an imminent end to the restrictive monetary policy made in the USA.

“Markets are increasingly betting that high inflation (in the US) is fast turning away from us and that the period of tight monetary policy is about to end,” said Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco. Although the economy will probably still face some challenges by mid-year, the market is looking ahead to what could prove to be a sustainable recovery” of the US economy.

With regard to the Fed’s next moves, Citi analysts in particular revised downwards their projections on the monetary tightening of the US central bank led by Jerome Powell, scheduled for next Wednesday 1 February, after the two-day meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve.

“We changed our outlook on the February FOMC meeting from a 50 basis point rate hike to +25 basis points, although we believe markets need to continue to factor in the likelihood of a higher tightening.”

Citi changed its outlook on rates precisely with the slowdown in inflation growth.

According to data from the CME Group, the markets are pricing in a 99.7% probability of a 25 basis point monetary tightening by the Fed on February 1, which would bring the cost of US money to the new range including between 4.5% and 4.75%.