Home Business Wall Street: Nasdaq deals with Tesla collapse and treasury rate hike. US futures up slightly
Business

Wall Street: Nasdaq deals with Tesla collapse and treasury rate hike. US futures up slightly

by admin
Wall Street: Nasdaq deals with Tesla collapse and treasury rate hike. US futures up slightly

Yesterday’s session was mixed for Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to 33,241.56 points; the S&P 500 down 0.4% to 3,829.25, and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.38% to 10,353.23.

The Nasdaq, in particular, has come to terms with yet another collapse of Tesla, which plunged by 11% after the rumors relating to the prolonged suspension of the Shanghai gigafactory, due to the leap in Covid infections in China. The Apple stock also suffered, falling to its lowest since June 2021.

In general, growth stocks paid for yesterday’s hike in Treasury rates, with 10-year rates climbing nearly 11 basis points to 3.85%. Now yields on 10-year US government bonds are making an about-turn, falling to 3.841%, while rates on two-year Treasuries, more sensitive to the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, are falling to 4.345%.

Futures on the main European stock exchanges report a mixed trend, while futures on the main Wall Street stock indexes show a slight increase, rising between approximately 0.20% and 0.25%.

See also  The net outflow of funds from the two cities is 7.1 billion yuan throughout the day, and the net inflow of funds from the electrical equipment sector ranks first.

You may also like

Surbana Security IPO meeting: Nearly 80% of gross...

Huawei Mate X3 and P60 release date confirmed?Or...

Tokyo Stock Exchange -0.41% despite Bank of Japan...

IPO Announcement | Pagoda Group (02411) will launch...

ROE depends on the industry, where are they?...

Weak start in Europe with all major parity...

Infatuated?Tesla’s market value has shrunk by nearly $720...

Start under the banner of weakness in Piazza...

U.S. stocks closed: The three major indexes collectively...

Kolinpharma continues buyback reaching 1.4% of the share...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy