Yesterday’s session was mixed for Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to 33,241.56 points; the S&P 500 down 0.4% to 3,829.25, and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.38% to 10,353.23.

The Nasdaq, in particular, has come to terms with yet another collapse of Tesla, which plunged by 11% after the rumors relating to the prolonged suspension of the Shanghai gigafactory, due to the leap in Covid infections in China. The Apple stock also suffered, falling to its lowest since June 2021.

In general, growth stocks paid for yesterday’s hike in Treasury rates, with 10-year rates climbing nearly 11 basis points to 3.85%. Now yields on 10-year US government bonds are making an about-turn, falling to 3.841%, while rates on two-year Treasuries, more sensitive to the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, are falling to 4.345%.

Futures on the main European stock exchanges report a mixed trend, while futures on the main Wall Street stock indexes show a slight increase, rising between approximately 0.20% and 0.25%.